Block level cricket tournament held in zone Ghagwal

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Feb 22: The department of youth Services & Sports Samba today organised a Block level cricket tournament in zone Ghagwal Sanoora playground .

The teams are being raised under mission youth in the age group of 19 to 29 years.

The process of selection across the district is being carried out under the control of district youth services and sports officer Sunil Kumar.

Radha Krishan, BDC Rajpura was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vinay Sharma, Sarpanch Chak Dulma Panchayat and Sarpanch Sanoora Devinder Singh, besides a large number of local and sports lovers were present. About 108 players drawn from various panchayats of block Rajpura participated in the cricket tournament.