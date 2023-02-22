Block level cricket tournament held in zone Ghagwal

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

Samba, Feb 22: The department of youth Services & Samba today organised a Block level tournament in zone Ghagwal Sanoora playground .

The teams are being raised under mission youth in the age group of 19 to 29 years.

The process of selection across the district is being carried out under the control of district youth services and sports officer Sunil Kumar.

Radha Krishan, BDC Rajpura was the chief guest on the occasion, while Vinay Sharma, Sarpanch Chak Dulma Panchayat and Sarpanch Sanoora Devinder Singh, besides a large number of local and sports lovers were present. About 108 players drawn from various panchayats of block Rajpura participated in the cricket tournament.

 

SHARE
Previous articleAishwary Pratap Singh clinches gold in Cairo
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR