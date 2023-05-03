Blast at fuel station creates panic in Jammu’s Narwal

Jammu Tawi, May 02: A mysterious blast at a fuel station in Narwal area of Jammu district on Tuesday created panic with police saying the blast took place due to a short circuit.

An official told that window panes of the fuel station office were also damaged due to the blast.

Soon after the blast, a police team reached the spot to ascertain the facts.

SDPO East Jammu, Syed Zaheer Abbas Jafari said that they visited the spot and prima facie it seems the blast has occurred due to some short circuit.

He said that they are ascertaining further details.