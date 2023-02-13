BJY LESSON II: Jammu State a must So, what is the message of “BJY” of Rahul Gandhi for Jammu?

(Chanakya Charan

Dass – “Tikri”)

Nothing except that it treated Jammu as a land mass through which they necessarily had to traverse to reach Kashmir & make efforts to reconcile with the Kashmiri political leadership & to find ways & means of handing over J&K to them. It’s Kashmiri political leadership that they will always value & in return it’s them who will always occupy the mental space of Rahul Gandhi as well as that of the Congress party. Thus Jammu will continue to be treated like a doormat by the INC for all practical purposes & for all times to come.

It is for the people of Jammu to tell INC & the Nation that it’s Jammu region that represents diversity in the real sense of the word & not Kashmir which now is a region of “one religion; one language”.

In contrast Jammu is home to all the major religions of the world viz Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists & Jains. There are more than 10 distinct languages & dialects spoken in Jammu region viz Dogri, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Saraji, Gojri, Pogli, Bhaderwahi, Kishtwari, Pahari, Rambani, Gaddi or Bharmouri etc. Jammu is also home to indigenous tribes like Gujjars, Bakarwals & Gaddis. While the culture & traditions of all parts of Jammu region are also diverse, but generally there is a bonhomie between all the people of the province.

It is Jammu that is endowed with its own share of natural resources. The Chenab river flowing through Jammu region has a un-exploited potential of generating more than 15,000 MW of power when water discharge in the river is at its maximum. The sapphire mines in Kishtwar & commercial cultivation of saffron can become another source of income. All districts of Jammu province can throw up avenues in the field of summer & winter tourism as Mother Nature has bestowed its geography with both types of climate. Trekking & rafting are potential attractions for tourists. The province has a tremendous opportunity in the religious, cultural & heritage tourism that has never been given a thought about. Revival of shawl industry & paintings from Basohli & the art of manufacturing blankets in several parts of Kishtwar & Bhaderwah can provide commercial opportunities to the local people.

Thus Jammu always had a potential to stand upon its own legs & make a mark as a progressive states of the country. It didn’t get an opportunity is a different matter as it was always ruled by Kashmiri political dispensation that was ensconced in the safe belief of assured electoral win on the shoulders of Kashmiri electorate as the number of seats of Kashmir province in the assembly were disproportionately higher than that of Jammu region. Chief Ministers & Ministers thus elected were never constrained to look after the interests of Jammu province as they were not bothered to look after the interests of Ladakh.

Given the situation existing since 1947, the only way by which Jammu province can prosper & can be empowered is by carving out a separate state of Jammu; de-hyphenated from Kashmir. It wouldn’t matter if the CM is a Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddh, Jain or a Sikh or a Gujar, Bakarwal or a Gaddi as he/she will have attained this position based upon the will of the electorate of Jammu region to whom he/she will then be responsible. This will be in direct contrast to the situation where the CM of a Kashmir based political party is elected to govern J&K essentially as the Kashmiri electorate placed him in that position & obviously he/she becomes responsible to them.

Thus the message from the so called “Bharat Jodo Yatra” of Rahul Gandhi & his party INC to Jammuites is very loud & clear. The message is that the political leadership of Kashmir which also includes “Tukde-Tukde Gang” is much more important to them than the people or politicians of Jammu province. Jammuites must understand that they have been treated as 2nd class citizens in J&K since 1947 & this situation is not going to change unless they understand how the nation & National Parties think about them.

Jammuites must introspect & come out of their deep slumber. The only way by which Jammuites will get empowered is to look for a state of Jammu; a state that will enable its people to take their destiny into their own hands. They should not allow their territory to be used as a doormat for passage to Kashmir by any political dispensation. The Chief Minister & the Ministers of the Jammu state, be they Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Gujjars, Bakarwals or Gaddis, shall then be responsible to the people of Jammu for it is they who will have elected them to these positions.

Any other solution will not empower Jammu; “BJY” has made it amply clear that as long as Jammu stays as an appendage of Kashmir the heart of the National parties will beat only & only for Kashmir.

(….concluded)