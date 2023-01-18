BJY – from beginning to culmination, Rahul's J&K Plan is here Rallies planned for Jan 19, 23 & 30 in J&K, Congress MP to visit famous Temples, Shrines too

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led

Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Jammu and Kashmir for its

culmination after covering around 3500 KM distance, the foot

march has certainly become a talking point among the people.

Rahul Gandhi will spend around 11 days in Jammu and Kashmir

and participate in various public meets, interactions besides

visiting famous temples, shrines and iconic spots.

Rajya Sabha Member and Incharge Jammu Kashmir Congress

Committee, Rajni Patil informed that Rahul led Bharat Jodo Yatra

will be entering into Jammu and Kashmir on January 19, after a

grand flag handover ceremony in Punjab’s Pathankot.

“Haryana leg and Punjab leg, the yatra will march into Jammu

and Kashmir via Lakhanpur. And will be in the state for almost

11-12 days, followed by a grand function in Srinagar for its

successful culmination, where all Congress Chief Minister and

Senior leaders of opposition will likely to participate” MP Patil

said.

She further said that, after entering in J&K, Yatra will be

welcomed at Maharaja Gulab Singh’s status at Lakhanpur and

then march forward.

“The BJY is staying in containers and its first halt will be at Hatli

Morh, Kathua. On January 20 it will resume on 7.00 in the

morning from Hatli Morch and break at Channi, while the stay will

be in Chadwal, she said adding, “January 21 is a break day,

while on 22 January, it will further resume from Hiranagar and

make night halt at Duggar Havali, Samba.”

Patil further said that a grand rally is planned on January 23 at

Satwari Jammu and nigh halt will be Shidra in the outskirts while

on January 24 the yatra will break for two times and night halt is

planned at Udhampur.

“Similarly, it will resume on January 15 and make its nigh halt in

Ramban while itinerary in Kashmir hasn’t been announced fully

and still updating,” she said and added that a grand culminating

ceremony is planned at Sher-E-Kashmir stadium Srinagar where

a large number of people, chief ministers of Congress led states,

likeminded opposition leaders likely to participate.

A Congress leader informed that the march is planned in such a

way that it passes through iconic places and place of religious

faiths, where Rahul is likely to visit. However, the party sources

added that Rahul is unlikely to visit in outer peripheries and

border areas during his visit due to security issues.

As per sources security concern for the yatra also mounted as it

is set to enter in Jammu and Kashmir, where encounters between

terrorists and security forces have often taken place, in the third

week of this month.

According to party sources, Rahul is unlikely to visit the border

belt and Vaishno Devi shrine.

However, he will be visiting Raghunath Ji temple, Bawe Wali

Mata Temple during his stay in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir is a crucial state for the Congress as it

reaches at a very crucial time, with Assembly elections

approaching in near future.

The Congress has exhorted “like-minded” groups and individuals

to join the march to keep the BJP at bay.

The J&K Legislative Assembly was suspended after the BJP fell

out with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in

June 2018.

But between 2014 – when the BJP-PDP alliance was struck –

and 2018 – when they split – much of the political and

demographic landscape in the Valley has shifted.

The Gupkar alliance of Kashmiri parties have developed cracks,

with the National Conference announcing to go it alone, and the

UT has undergone a delimitation exercise.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s stated goal is to “unite the country” but

the Congress is seen to use this massive mass-contact

programme to address its existential crisis triggered by the exits

of top leaders (the latest being Ghulam Nabi Azad), dissent,

infighting (Rajasthan is a case in point) and a string of poll

defeats.

Launched on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari, the

southern tip of the peninsula, to the union territory of Jammu and

Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres, which will come to its end

on January 30.