BJY – from beginning to culmination, Rahul's J&K Plan is here Rallies planned for Jan 19, 23 & 30 in J&K, Congress MP to visit famous Temples, Shrines too

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led
Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Jammu and Kashmir for its
culmination after covering around 3500 KM distance, the foot
march has certainly become a talking point among the people.
Rahul Gandhi will spend around 11 days in Jammu and Kashmir
and participate in various public meets, interactions besides
visiting famous temples, shrines and iconic spots.
Rajya Sabha Member and Incharge Jammu Kashmir Congress
Committee, Rajni Patil informed that Rahul led Bharat Jodo Yatra
will be entering into Jammu and Kashmir on January 19, after a
grand flag handover ceremony in Punjab’s Pathankot.
“Haryana leg and Punjab leg, the yatra will march into Jammu
and Kashmir via Lakhanpur. And will be in the state for almost
11-12 days, followed by a grand function in Srinagar for its
successful culmination, where all Congress Chief Minister and
Senior leaders of opposition will likely to participate” MP Patil
said.
She further said that, after entering in J&K, Yatra will be
welcomed at Maharaja Gulab Singh’s status at Lakhanpur and
then march forward.
“The BJY is staying in containers and its first halt will be at Hatli
Morh, Kathua. On January 20 it will resume on 7.00 in the
morning from Hatli Morch and break at Channi, while the stay will
be in Chadwal, she said adding, “January 21 is a break day,
while on 22 January, it will further resume from Hiranagar and
make night halt at Duggar Havali, Samba.”
Patil further said that a grand rally is planned on January 23 at
Satwari Jammu and nigh halt will be Shidra in the outskirts while
on January 24 the yatra will break for two times and night halt is
planned at Udhampur.
“Similarly, it will resume on January 15 and make its nigh halt in
Ramban while itinerary in Kashmir hasn’t been announced fully
and still updating,” she said and added that a grand culminating
ceremony is planned at Sher-E-Kashmir stadium Srinagar where
a large number of people, chief ministers of Congress led states,
likeminded opposition leaders likely to participate.
A Congress leader informed that the march is planned in such a
way that it passes through iconic places and place of religious
faiths, where Rahul is likely to visit. However, the party sources
added that Rahul is unlikely to visit in outer peripheries and
border areas during his visit due to security issues.
As per sources security concern for the yatra also mounted as it
is set to enter in Jammu and Kashmir, where encounters between
terrorists and security forces have often taken place, in the third
week of this month.
According to party sources, Rahul is unlikely to visit the border
belt and Vaishno Devi shrine.
However, he will be visiting Raghunath Ji temple, Bawe Wali
Mata Temple during his stay in Jammu.
Jammu and Kashmir is a crucial state for the Congress as it
reaches at a very crucial time, with Assembly elections
approaching in near future.
The Congress has exhorted “like-minded” groups and individuals
to join the march to keep the BJP at bay.
The J&K Legislative Assembly was suspended after the BJP fell
out with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in
June 2018.
But between 2014 – when the BJP-PDP alliance was struck –
and 2018 – when they split – much of the political and
demographic landscape in the Valley has shifted.
The Gupkar alliance of Kashmiri parties have developed cracks,
with the National Conference announcing to go it alone, and the
UT has undergone a delimitation exercise.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra’s stated goal is to “unite the country” but
the Congress is seen to use this massive mass-contact
programme to address its existential crisis triggered by the exits
of top leaders (the latest being Ghulam Nabi Azad), dissent,
infighting (Rajasthan is a case in point) and a string of poll
defeats.
Launched on September 7, 2022 from Kanyakumari, the
southern tip of the peninsula, to the union territory of Jammu and
Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres, which will come to its end
on January 30.