“BJP Wants To Take Away Your Land” Says Rahul Gandhi In Kargil

Kargil, Aug 25: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Kargil during his last leg of the Ladakh visit mounted an attack on the BJP alleging that it wants to take away the land of Ladakhi people and give it to the Adani Group.

Gandhi further alleged that because of the same reason they don't give proper representation to Ladakhi people as after that they will not be able to take the lands of locals.





“BJP people know that if you were given representation then they will not be able to take away your land, this is all about land, they (BJP) want to take away your land and give it to Adani so that he can set up his plant, but don't share the benefits with you. But we will never let this happen” he said.

The former Congress president once gaint claimed that China was grabbing Indian territory in Ladakh “Ladakh is a strategic location and one thing is very clear that China has taken away India's land. It is sad that the PM in the opposition meeting said that not even an inch of Ladakh has been taken by China. But this is a lie.”

Taking about his plans to visit Ladakh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and how because of inclement weather and administrative reasons he was not able to come Gandhi said, “A few months ago, we walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, it was called ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra. The aim was to stand against hatred & violence spread by BJP-RSS in the country…The message that came out of the Yatra was-‘nafrat ke bazaar mein hum mohabbat ki dukaan kholne nikle hain'. In the last few days, I got to see this myself. At the time of the Yatra, I could not visit Ladakh due to snow in winter. It was in my heart to conduct the yatra in Ladakh and I took it forward this time on a motorbike.”





Further sharing his experience of interaction with locals and migrants from Bihar and Uttra Pradesh Rahul said, “When I interacted with the labourers who came here from Bihar and UP and asked them about how they feel here, they said that they get full support and cooperation from Ladakhi people and they help them whenever required. So this is in your DNA and you have the same ideology which is of Congress party.”

Earlier Gandhi interacted with a group of people on his way from Padum to Kargil on Thursday evening on the last leg of his week-long tour of Ladakh. He also shared pictures of his interaction with people on his Facebook page.

“Got a chance to interact with many lovely people of Ladakh, on my way from Padum to Kargil shared Mohabbat with them, and received tons of it in return. Also, met the youth of Kargil and had a conversation with them.”





“The legends of courage and martyrdom from the Kargil war invoke a great sense of pride and inspire us to make sacrifices for the country,” Rahul Gandhi said in a social media post. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on August 17 and later decided to extend his tour till August 25.

Earlier Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with Army veterans in the main market here. During his visit, he also paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 20. (Agencies)