BJP to break previous record in upcoming Panchayat polls, claims Kavinder

Directs cadre to gear up, constitute committees

Jammu Tawi, Feb 24 : Senior BJP leader and former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party will break the previous record of its performance in the upcoming Panchayat polls and asked the party workers and activists to gear up for the said elections.

Gupta directed the party cadre especially to all Cells Incharge, Conveners and Co-Conveners of Local Bodies and Panchayat Cells to constitute committees at Panchayat levels for commencing the preparations for the said polls.

He said that as of today we have party membership exceeding four lakh in Kashmir and there is every reason to expect performance par excellence in the Valley. “Today they are living in peaceful scenario and witnessing unprecedented development never ever witnessed on ground for over seventy years post independence.”

Kavinder said that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party that provided the benefit of 73rd and 74th amendment to the people in J&K for the first time thus completing the agenda of three tier democracy in this Union Territory. He asked senior party leaders to work hard and ensure victory of Party in the upcoming polls across the Jammu and Kashmir.

Those attended the meeting included Rakesh Mahajan In-charge All Cells BJP, Ved Sharma co-Incharge All Cells, Convener and Co convener of Local Bodies and Panchayat Cell; Surjeet Singh Convenor Panchayat Raj Cell, Co Convenor Narinder Singh Urban Local Body, Daljeet Singh & Gurdeep Singh Saini.