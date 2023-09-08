BJP scared of defeat after formation of I.N.D.I. Alliance: Rajni Patil

Jammu Tawi, Sep 7: The BJP is scared of defeat after formation of the opposition INDIA alliance and has now indulged in diversionary tactics over the name of the country, AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs Rajni Patil said on Thursday.

Referring to the controversy over invitations for a G20 dinner sent out by President Droupadi Murmu describing her position as ‘President of Bharat' instead of the customary ‘President of India', the Congress leader said that India and Bharat are the same thing and this is very much clear from the first page of the Constitution of India.

“India and Bharat are one and the same thing. If you open the first page of the Constitution, it is written very clearly: ‘India that is Bharat'. It is diversionary tactics of BJP,” Patil told reporters here during a ‘Padyatra' to mark the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

She said that BJP is under utter frustration after the formation of 26-member opposition INDIA bloc and has been increasingly engaged in its diversionary and divisive tactics, instead of dealing with the economic and social challenges.

“The BJP is scared of defeat after the INDIA alliance was formed,” Patil said.

“The BJP now feels that it will get defeated by the INDIA alliance, and that is why they are frustrated,” Patil said.