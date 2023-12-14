BJP Kissan Morcha’s two-month-long Namo Kabaddi tournament concludes in Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 14: The two-month-long Namo Kabaddi tournament organized by the BJP Kissan Morcha concluded here today at the Indoor Stadium Srinagar.

The tournament, which saw participation from teams across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed to promote the sport of Kabaddi among the youth and foster a spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was a grand affair, with BJP National President Kissan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Chahar lauded the efforts of the BJP Kissan Morcha in organizing the successful tournament and emphasized the importance of sports in promoting peace and harmony. He urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to focus on sports and contribute to building a brighter future for the region.

Sarbjit Singh Johal, President of the BJP Kissan Morcha J&K, expressed his gratitude to Chahar for gracing the occasion. He highlighted the significant improvements made in sports infrastructure in J&K since the Modi government came to power. He also encouraged the youth to take advantage of the various schemes launched by the government for their welfare and consider sports as a viable career option.

The closing ceremony also saw the participation of other dignitaries, including Atam Singh Naagar, General Secretary, Manzoor Ahmed Khan, Treasurer, Altaf Mohammad, Dr. Mehraj, Satish Bharti, Sarpanch Balbir Kour, Imitiaz Ahmed, Ashok Bhat, Sofi Yousuf, Altaf Thakur, Shailendra Singh, Kulbir Kour, Asif Shameema, Rabia Rassool, Javed Ahmed, and Lateef Ahmed.

The Namo Kabaddi tournament was a resounding success, and it is hoped that such initiatives will continue to promote sports and cultural exchange in Jammu and Kashmir.