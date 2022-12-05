BJP for probe into leak of 56 Pandit employees in Kashmir

Srinagar, December 4

The BJP on Sunday urged police to probe the militant threat to the 56 Kashmiri Pandit

employees and stressed the administration to ensure their security.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur expressed serious concern over the threat given by a

militant outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF) to the KP employees working under Prime

Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP).

“It is surprising to see the fresh list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees getting leaked and

reaching the TRF’s blog Kashmir Fight. This is a security breach as terrorists have a clear

idea about their place of posting,” Thakur said in a statement issued here.

Thakur said the government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list

of 56 migrant KPs at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley.

The BJP JK spokesman said officers involved in the act must be reprimanded and action

should be taken against them.

He said KPs working under PMRP are living in fear due to the killing of their colleagues and

the fresh threat has added to their woes.

He urged the government to take the fresh threats seriously and address the issue on

priority while chalking out a fresh strategy.