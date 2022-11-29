BJP can’t succeed through A, B,C parties: PCC chief

BHADERWAH, Nov 28: The JKPCC president, Vikar Rasool Wani has said that BJP can’t succeed to form Government through A,B, C parties in Jammu and Kashmir and told people to be ready to reject opportunist forces in next elections.

Addressing a Congress rally at Bhaderwah today along with working president Raman Bhalla today, Wani lashed out at the politics of hate and division for power and asked people to reject opportunist forces in the next elections.

Wani lashed out at the opportunist forces and questioned the unholy alliance entered by BJP with PDP for the sake of power, when BJP had nothing common with the agenda of PDP. Some political parties seek votes by fooling people on their agenda but later enter into unholly alliance.

The Congress has never compromised on it’s ideology nor shall do in future for sake of power nor Congress indulged in double speak on any issue to befool or emotionally black mail the electorate. Our stand has remained unchanged on all significant issues and always guided people on right path of harmony and brotherhood for peace and progress of future generations.

He said the Congress will fight against all sorts of communal and fundamentalist forces and work to forge unity in the society. It will not compromise on its secular policies and strengthening the bonds amongst people of different faiths and regions and integration of the country. It will not compromise on its principles for sake of power and it can only form government with like minded parties on common agenda .

Raman Bhalla lashed out at the BJP for its politics of division and opportunism and said that it has shared power with all those political parties whom they always blamed for their philosophy and political slogans terming them anti national and what not and can’t be trusted.

BJP should apologize from the electorates for deceiving their mandate and compromising its philosophy for power against all principles. He said that people of Jammu region especially the youth feel betrayed by the BJP and the state lost its status, dignity and identity apart from the rights to land and jobs guaranteed since Maharaja.

The meeting was organized by District president Mujeeb Ali and Javed Lone. Those present on the occasion included Ex MLA Ashok Dogra, Pranav Shagotra, Latish Sharma, Naveen Kotwal, Naresh Manhas, Vijay Hiteshi, Showkat Mir, Gh Nabi Fareedi and others.