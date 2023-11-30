BirthdaySpecial – Exploring Lesser-Known Facts of the Multifaceted Star Raashii Khanna

Mumbai: In the dazzling world of showbiz, where the spotlight often blinds us to the nuances of celebrities' lives, Raashii Khanna emerges as a fascinating enigma. As she gracefully celebrates another year of life, here's a glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of this versatile actress.

A Nature Enthusiast:

While glimpses of Raashii's appreciation for nature occasionally grace her social media, the depth of her connection with the environment remains a hidden gem. Amidst hectic schedules, she finds solace by escaping into the lap of nature, recently participating in an “art of living” program to further nurture this bond.

Silent Acts of Charity:

Behind the glamour, Raashii is a silent philanthropist. Choosing to celebrate birthdays with acts of kindness, she consistently directs her efforts towards charity. Her belief in ‘Neki Kar Dariya Mein Daal' reflects a genuine commitment to making a positive impact without seeking the spotlight.

Fitness Devotee:

Beyond the radiant allure of her figure lies a dedicated fitness aficionado. Raashii meticulously adheres to workout and diet regimens, embracing a holistic approach that includes yoga, MMA, and various forms of fitness. Her commitment to a healthy lifestyle serves as an inspiration.

Poetic Soul and Vocal Virtuoso:

Beyond the silver screen, Raashii Khanna dons the hat of a poet and a singer. Her proficiency in writing poetry showcases a creative depth beyond acting. Songs like “You are My High” and “Villain” resonate with audiences, and the latest ‘Soul of Satya' which she sung in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi showcasing her multifaceted talents.

Academic Aims:

Before the glitz of Bollywood beckoned, Raashii harbored ambitions of becoming an IAS officer. Despite the shift in destiny, her initial dreams reflect a strong academic foundation and a drive for excellence.

Enduring Friendship:

In the transient world of entertainment, Raashii Khanna's enduring friendship with Vaani Kapoor stands out. Through changing times, these two divas have been pillars of support for each other, transcending the superficialities of the industry.

Linguistic Brilliance: Raashii Khanna Dazzles as Singer and Hindi Dubbing Artist

What truly sets her apart, however, is her dedication to linguistic diversity in the film industry, excelling in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Her recent cover version of the title track for the upcoming short film “Soul of Satya” exemplifies her multilingual proficiency. Raashii not only lent her voice to the cover song but also took on the role of dubbing for the Hindi version of the film, showcasing a rare and impressive mastery of multiple languages, solidifying her status as a rare gem in the realm of multilingual talent in Indian cinema.

As Raashii Khanna steps into another year of her life, these lesser-known facets add depth to the persona of a woman who not only graces the silver screen with her talent but also contributes positively to the world around her. Cheers to a star whose brilliance extends far beyond the celluloid. Happy Birthday, Raashii Khanna!