Bill providing 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies introduced: Nagaland to Supreme Court

New Delhi, Sep 30 : The Nagaland government has informed the Supreme Court that a bill providing 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies has been introduced in the State Assembly.

The Nagaland Assembly on September 12 decided to refer the Nagaland Municipal Bill, 2023, to the Select Committee for further consideration.

