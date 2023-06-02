Big haul of Narcotics worth Rs 150 Cr seized in Rajouri, two held

RAJOURI, Jun 1: An inter-state drug peddling racket was busted and two of its members were arrested here with 22 kg of narcotics worth over Rs 150 crore in the international market, police said on Thursday.

The two Punjab-based members of the gang were arrested near ITI Sunderbani on Wednesday, they added.

“A specific intelligence input was received about the two suspects travelling from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle on Wednesday late evening,” Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh said.

“Acting swiftly over the tip-off, police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas (checkposts) were strengthened to intercept them,” Singh said.

The Accused's car was intercepted at a police checkpost near ITI Sunderbani on the Jammu-Rajouri national highway. Upon frisking the duo and searching their car, the police team found 22 kg of heroin-like substance, the SSP said.

The accused have been identified as Onkar Singh and Shamsher Singh, both residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, the police said.

A case has been registered against the duo and further probe is underway, the police added.

“More arrests in the case are expected during the investigation,” the SSP said, adding that the latest arrest was a major success for their anti-narcotics operation. (Agencies)