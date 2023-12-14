Bharti Airtel celebrates 1st anniversary of 5G connectivity in J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Dec 14: Airtel announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in October,2022 in 8 cities in India. Today, Airtel's services are live across all states and union territories of India with over 50 million customers as on October 1st, 2023.

Airtel's 5G network is available across all 22 districts of Jammu & Kashmir and has about 1 million customers on its superfast 5G network.

Airtel 5G is available across all key tourist locations and monuments in J&K & Ladakh including – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Dal Lake, Srinagar, Bahu fort, Jammu, Nishad Gardens, Srinagar, Zanskar Valley, Raghunath Temple, Jammu, Gulmarg, Kargil, Mansar Lake, Pahalgam, Nubra Valley, Patnitop, Sonamarg, Pangong Lake, Shri Amarnath Cave, Mughal Gardens. Shalimar Bagh.