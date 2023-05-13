BGSBU shunts out tainted officials after probe ordered into ‘financial irregularities’

Jammu Tawi, May 12: In a significant development, the authorities at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) sacked two officials in a week's time after the Office of Lieutenant Governor, J&K, ordered probe into the alleged large-scale financial irregularities in the varsity, especially in the whooping Rs 12 Crore TEQIP project.

The probe has been ordered as a special audit report of the Government of Jammu Kashmir pertaining to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, earlier pointed out large-scale financial irregularities in the centrally-sponsored Rs 12 crore TEQIP-III Project, besides several other financial matters.

In wake of this, the Registrar BGSBU, in an order issued on Friday has stated that the process of Special Audit regarding allegations of Financial Misappropriations, besides verification and audit of Service Books including Pay-Fixation of Permanent, Regular, Superannuated, Deputationist employees including that of Suneet Gupta has been initiated by the University “in pursuance to instructions received from Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat”.

“All the concerned sections are therefore required to keep the relevant data available for perusal of the special audit team,” the order reads.

The probe has been launched days after the authorities at BGSBU relieved a retired official of the University after outcry over his continuation as Dean Academic Affairs (contractual) in the University.

The Registrar BGSBU in his order stated, “On his request Prof. lqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs (Contractual) is hereby relieved from the services of the BGSB University with immediate effect,” the order reads.

Notably no official can continue on any administrative position after attaining age of 65. The BGSBU official had attained the age of 70.

As already reported, the Vice Chancellor BGSBU earlier stripped the official of all administrative and financial powers, amid the weeklong strike launched by the teaching faculty of the university.

Prof. Parvez Iqbal retired as Dean Academic Affairs of the varsity in 2018 but he was reengaged as Dean academic affairs, much to the annoyance of the University faculty.

Meanwhile in another fresh order, the BGSBU authorities have shifted Suneet Gupta to Camp office Jammu.

“The Vice Chancellor has been pleased to approve transfer and posting of Suneet Gupta Joint Registrar to Camp Office Jammu. Consequently, he is relieved of the additional assignment of OSD (Nursing Colleges),” the order reads. Earlier, Suneet Gupta was removed as special secretary to VC following allegations of favouritism and corruption.

Notably, the Teaching Association of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) has already called for an indefinite strike over allegations of bungling and the demand for career progression.

The Vice-Chancellor of BGSBU however has claimed that an inquiry into allegations of financial bungling before his tenure had already been ordered by the office of the Chancellor through the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department.