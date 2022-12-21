Beware of COVID-19 Cousins!

Omicron BF.7 has recently spread its tentacles in some part of the world, especially in China. Many cities in China

have been hit hard by this new coronavirus variant, but the first case of the BF.7 variant India was seen in Gujarat,

in October and later in Odisha. The COVID-19 variant, which was first found in China and has now spread to the

US, UK, Australia, and Belgium, is also called the “Omicron spawn.” The Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre

in India confirmed the case, however, told people not to worry.

An official told that there’s no need to worry, because the administration is alert and surveillance is going on.

The important thing right now is that we should look at precautions and preparations of hospitalisations. Even

though there are new Omicron sub-lineages, there is nothing to worry about. But steps must be taken to stop it

from spreading.

It is said that the virus can now avoid the immune response to older versions, whether it comes from a

natural infection or a vaccination. We must realise that the pandemic is not over. Experts recommend that

precautions be taken to stay safe and healthy.

Health officials say that the virus causes severe throat infections, body aches, and a moderate to high fever,

but it is not deadly like the Delta virus.

Reports that use official data say that older people with underlying diseases and complications, especially

those with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, are more likely to have severe

cases.

According to the medical opinion, Omicron mostly affects the upper respiratory tract, and while some

patients may get pneumonia, few will have respiratory failure.

China is currently hit by highly transmissible Omicron strains mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are spreading

like wildfire. Beijing is reeling under the impact of the BF.7, which WHO officials say is the fastest spreading

Covid virus that has overwhelmed the city’s health networks as thousands of people rushed to fever clinics,

seeking urgent treatment.

Here are 5 points on the Omicron subvariant

 The BF.7 variant is a sub variant of the BA.5 highly transmissible sub variant of Omicron.

 The BF.7 variant has the strongest infection ability due to its high transmissibility.

 The sub variant is reported to have a high capacity for causing re-infection, even infecting those who are vaccinated.

 The surge in China is attributed to a low level of immunity, which could be due to previous infections.

 The BA.2 and BA.5 sub variants of Omicron are said to be highly transmissible and have sub lineages that keep

appearing, experts said.