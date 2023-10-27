Benia Min of JKP wins Domana dangal

NL Corresspondent



Winner Benia Min presented a cash prize of Rs 61,000 while Binni got Rs 40,000 from the organisers, Domana Dangal Committee.



In total, 13 bouts played and a cash prize Rs. 7.90 Lakhs given away to the winner and runners-up wrestlers by chief guest, SDPO Vishal Shoor and other distinguished guests.



In another contest for the main bout, Ravi Vehra of Punjab outplayed Rahul Rathi of Patiala in Punjab. While Ravi got Rs. 61,000, Rahul Rathi given away Rs 40,000. For the second main bout, Abdul Gani of Mallerkotla (Punjab) trounced Navdeep of Delhi to become rich by 51,000. Navdeep got Rs. 30,000 cash prize.

In third bout, Rashid of Domana Akhara defeated Pappi of Kangra in (Himachal Pardesh). Rashid received Rs 31,000 and Pappi got Rs. 30,000 as cash prize.

Dangal committee members who helped for the conduct of this dangal included Raj Hussain (president), ex- Sarpanch Shamsher Singh, Vijay Singh Slathia, Bodh Raj Bhagat, Kuni Ram Subedar, Madan Lal, Subash Singh and Sunny Sharma.