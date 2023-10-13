BDO Sunderbani runs amok, Seizes ST family’s land for cutting road

Ajay Sharma

Sunderbani, October 12

A Scheduled Tribe family in village Nala of Sunderbani tehsil has reportedly approached higher authorities in revenue department with a plea that the men on the behest of Block Development Officer, Sunderbani has forced intrusion into his land and has ‘forcibly taken over their private land for what he called a development work.”

In a written complaint, Raj Kumar, a concerned landowner stated that the BDO had arbitrarily cut a road from his private land without his consent and knowledge. He has submitted the same application in the office of Tehsildar and concerned ADC SUNDER BANI

According to sources the land belonged to the ST families, thus it is alleged that BDO is harassing them by dispossessing of their land illegally.

Sources added that Raj Kumar’s application detailed how the BDO forcibly seized a portion of his private land for the construction of a road. Despite his refusals, the BDO proceeded with this action, raising concerns about the appropriate use of private property.

“Adding to the intrigue, Suresh Kumar, the son of Raj Kumar, accused the BDO of subjecting them to harassment due to their ST categorization,” said sources.

In response to the alleged harassment, the Kumar family has submitted applications to three different offices, as local contractors and officials appear unresponsive to their pleas.

“As per the rules in vogue, whenever some private land is proposed for developmental work or public use, the government initiate a process of acquiring the private land through concerned Collector, Land Acquisition under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act and the landowner should receive a formal notice besides the same to be published in Official Gazette and two local publications. The government should then follow a specific procedure to determine fair compensation,” said sources, adding that in this case, it is reported that the BDO of Sunderbani, who declared the law into himself, has been accused of bypassing these standard protocols and directly initiating the tendering process without adhering to established norms.

When reached for comment, the BDO acknowledged receiving the application and claimed to have forwarded it to the relevant Junior Engineer.

However, this has raised questions among local residents, who wonder why the BDO, a senior administrative officer, would require instructions from a junior engineer and if this is a deviation from established procedures.

Suresh Kumar son of Raj Kumar, in light of these developments, has made an appeal to the LG administration, urging him to intervene and protect the rights and interests of the underprivileged owner of the land in this BDO’s arbitrary action.