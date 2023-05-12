BCCI’s green signal to JKCA to boost cricket infra in J&K

Raja Syed Rather

Srinagar, May 11: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a green signal to Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to further augment the cricket related infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited J&K yesterday and met JKCA members here in Srinagar.

During the meeting, the JKCA was given a go-ahead signal by the BCCI to boost the cricket related infrastructure in J&K.

JKCA's Kashmir In charge, Majid Ahmad Dar said that they were given a green signal with regard to boosting the infrastructure.

He said some decisions to ensure further transparency in JKCA were taken as well. “There is already transparency in JKCA and every step for the betterment of cricket in J&K is taken in a transparent manner,” he said.

Jay Shah, who was accompanied by BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, also took stock of the development activities planned to boost cricket in the region.

They also met the young cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir.