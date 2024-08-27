BCCI announces India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE led by Harmanpreet Kaur

India announces 15-member squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named a strong 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates next year. Veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana retaining her role as vice-captain.

Only one change has been made to the squad that recently featured in the Women's Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka. Young wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia comes in to replace Uma Chetry. Chetry is one of three travelling reserves alongside Tanuja Kanwer and Saima Thakor.

India's batting lineup looks well-rounded with the inclusion of openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana, along with middle-order specialists Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha and Sajana Sajeevan. All-round talents Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet strengthen the side with both bat and ball.

The spin department will be guided by veteran left-arm spinner Radha Yadav alongside debutant leg-spinner Asha Sobhana and all-rounder Deepti. Fast bowlers Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy complete the seam attack.

Injury-hit Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has received selection despite carrying a finger injury sustained in the Asia Cup. Her participation will depend on recovery.

India begins its World Cup campaign on October 4th against New Zealand in Dubai. Key clashes with arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts Sri Lanka will test this team. Can Harmanpreet lead her troops to a maiden T20 World Cup triumph? Fans will be keeping a close watch on how this exciting Indian team performs on the global stage.