BBC Documentary will never achieve its Agenda

To criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an allegation made by former British Foreign Secretary Jack
Straw in a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots would be to support the western world politicians
who lied about Saddam Hussein’s non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction to justify the Iraq war, which
resulted in the deaths of nearly 3 lakh Iraqi people.
But by questioning Straw for his anti-India agenda for his comments on PM would be to condone the
Gujarat government’s commissions and omissions, which resulted in the deaths of approximately around a
thousand people mostly Muslims, in the riots. This is not a problem for the Desi media, vertically split for
and against Modi, one opening a front against Modi and other targeting all opponents of the ruling party.
Going by the past track record, it is also not a problem for the videshi media, which is desperate to bring
down the Modi government and replace it with someone who will listen better to western powers.
Few political developments in the past few months in sequence stink of some likely design of India baiters.
Projecting out of proportion the emergence of a sense of assertion by some fringe Hindu groups against the
one-sided hegemony of India’s established political class, as Hindu-Muslim hate, is nothing but to deny
blindly the decades’ old prevailing Hindu-Muslim communal wedge in the Indian sub-continent. Pakistan’s
novice foreign minister, Bilawal’s outburst at the UN, Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of talks, and Straw’s comments
about 2002 could all be interpreted as an attempt to portray India and its Prime Minister as the villains of
the piece. As a result, the moral compasses of desi and videshi media outlets constantly tilt violently in
favour of their patrons while de-legitimizing their detractors. Of course, even when both do ‘vulgar
propaganda,’ there is a huge qualitative gap between them. While Modi’s supporters refuse to accept and
analyse the Gujarat Police’s complicity in the riots, Modi’s opponents will never understand proportion
when they use the term “pogrom” for the terrible massacre in Gujarat without referring to the gruesome
burning alive of the Hindus in a train at Godhra – that too in Gujrat. They also do not speak for the genocide
of thousands in Naukhali in Bengal in 1946 or of 30 lakh people in East Pakistan in 1971 or the 3 lakh Iraqis
killed.
The lakhs of people killed in East Pakistan or Iraq do not appear to be worthy of inquiries, investigations, or
special 20th or 50th anniversary documentaries as BBC came out with one on Gujarat. Obviously, if a great
sense of empathy for helpless victims shapes foreign policy and drives the British diplomatic corps and their
publicly funded media, then similar exercises would have been conducted to not only unearth the perpetrators
of the Bangladesh holocaust and the destruction of Iraq, but also to question the Churchillian administration for
the 30 lakh people killed in the Bengal famine. Straw is clearly attempting to focus on the Hindu-Muslim
faultline in India, which the British have historically emphasised in order to hold on to their empire’s survival. It is
difficult not to recall Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s outburst at the United Nations Security
Council briefing, just a month ago, when he called Modi the ‘butcher of Gujarat’. Straw’s BBC comments could
be interpreted as a more refined version of Bilawal’s outburst.
Despite Straw’s claims of ‘ethnic cleansing’ and Bilawal’s epithets, the Muslim population of Gujarat
increased by over 12 lakh between 2001 and 2011, in contrast to the declining Hindu population of Pakistan
and also in Bangladesh. Interestingly, just weeks after Bilawal called Modi names, Bilawal’s boss, Prime
Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pleaded for talks with India, even admitting to mistakes made during the two
countries’ wars. Pakistan has sunk deeper and deeper into poverty. However, this must be attributed to
Pakistan’s western handlers, who have been using the country against India and to build bridges with China.
Even the most recent gift of $450 million in military aid to Pakistan could be a token of gratitude for aiding
in the resolution of the US-China standoff. Overall, Bilawal’s outburst, Sharif’s offer of talks, and Straw’s
remarks could be interpreted as an attempt to portray India and its Prime Minister as the villains of the
peace. However, this will not achieve the western strategic goal, if any, because a BBC documentary or an
interview with a Pakistani prime minister can no longer influence Indian public opinion as they once did.
BBC Documentary will never achieve its Agenda
