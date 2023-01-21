BBC Documentary will never achieve its Agenda

To criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an allegation made by former British Foreign Secretary Jack

Straw in a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots would be to support the western world politicians

who lied about Saddam Hussein’s non-existent Weapons of Mass Destruction to justify the Iraq war, which

resulted in the deaths of nearly 3 lakh Iraqi people.

But by questioning Straw for his anti-India agenda for his comments on PM would be to condone the

Gujarat government’s commissions and omissions, which resulted in the deaths of approximately around a

thousand people mostly Muslims, in the riots. This is not a problem for the Desi media, vertically split for

and against Modi, one opening a front against Modi and other targeting all opponents of the ruling party.

Going by the past track record, it is also not a problem for the videshi media, which is desperate to bring

down the Modi government and replace it with someone who will listen better to western powers.

Few political developments in the past few months in sequence stink of some likely design of India baiters.

Projecting out of proportion the emergence of a sense of assertion by some fringe Hindu groups against the

one-sided hegemony of India’s established political class, as Hindu-Muslim hate, is nothing but to deny

blindly the decades’ old prevailing Hindu-Muslim communal wedge in the Indian sub-continent. Pakistan’s

novice foreign minister, Bilawal’s outburst at the UN, Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of talks, and Straw’s comments

about 2002 could all be interpreted as an attempt to portray India and its Prime Minister as the villains of

the piece. As a result, the moral compasses of desi and videshi media outlets constantly tilt violently in

favour of their patrons while de-legitimizing their detractors. Of course, even when both do ‘vulgar

propaganda,’ there is a huge qualitative gap between them. While Modi’s supporters refuse to accept and

analyse the Gujarat Police’s complicity in the riots, Modi’s opponents will never understand proportion

when they use the term “pogrom” for the terrible massacre in Gujarat without referring to the gruesome

burning alive of the Hindus in a train at Godhra – that too in Gujrat. They also do not speak for the genocide

of thousands in Naukhali in Bengal in 1946 or of 30 lakh people in East Pakistan in 1971 or the 3 lakh Iraqis

killed.

The lakhs of people killed in East Pakistan or Iraq do not appear to be worthy of inquiries, investigations, or

special 20th or 50th anniversary documentaries as BBC came out with one on Gujarat. Obviously, if a great

sense of empathy for helpless victims shapes foreign policy and drives the British diplomatic corps and their

publicly funded media, then similar exercises would have been conducted to not only unearth the perpetrators

of the Bangladesh holocaust and the destruction of Iraq, but also to question the Churchillian administration for

the 30 lakh people killed in the Bengal famine. Straw is clearly attempting to focus on the Hindu-Muslim

faultline in India, which the British have historically emphasised in order to hold on to their empire’s survival. It is

difficult not to recall Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s outburst at the United Nations Security

Council briefing, just a month ago, when he called Modi the ‘butcher of Gujarat’. Straw’s BBC comments could

be interpreted as a more refined version of Bilawal’s outburst.

Despite Straw’s claims of ‘ethnic cleansing’ and Bilawal’s epithets, the Muslim population of Gujarat

increased by over 12 lakh between 2001 and 2011, in contrast to the declining Hindu population of Pakistan

and also in Bangladesh. Interestingly, just weeks after Bilawal called Modi names, Bilawal’s boss, Prime

Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pleaded for talks with India, even admitting to mistakes made during the two

countries’ wars. Pakistan has sunk deeper and deeper into poverty. However, this must be attributed to

Pakistan’s western handlers, who have been using the country against India and to build bridges with China.

Even the most recent gift of $450 million in military aid to Pakistan could be a token of gratitude for aiding

in the resolution of the US-China standoff. Overall, Bilawal’s outburst, Sharif’s offer of talks, and Straw’s

remarks could be interpreted as an attempt to portray India and its Prime Minister as the villains of the

peace. However, this will not achieve the western strategic goal, if any, because a BBC documentary or an

interview with a Pakistani prime minister can no longer influence Indian public opinion as they once did.