Batters fail, bowlers unimpressive as Saurashtra outplays J&K

NL Correspondent

Puducherry, Jan 19: J&K batters once again showed a dismal performance, while bowlers except Sarla

Devi and Sandhya Sayal were unimpressive as Saurashtra defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 8 wickets in

the ongoing Senior Women’s One Day Trophy at Puducherry today.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K scored a modest total of 117 runs in the stipulated 50

overs, losing 9 wickets in the process. Openers Shivanti Gupta (24) and Sheerazah Banoo (24) were the

main scorers, while Rifat Chowdhary, Rubia Syed and Bushra Ashraf contributed 21, 16 and 15 runs to

the total respectively. Guest player Anju Tomar once again failed to open the account, which puts a

question mark on her selection in the team as she after failing in the T20 Tournament with both bat and

ball, has failed in both the matches of Senior Women’s One Day Trophy also.

For Saurashtra, Reena M was the pick of the bowlers, who took 4 wickets by conceding 13 runs in her 10

overs, while N Chavda and R B Dabhi bagged 2 wickets each.

In reply, Saurashtra chased the target target easily in 33.4 overs by losing 2 wickets, thus won

the match by 8 wickets. Wicketkeeper batter, Riddhi Ruparel top scored with unbeaten 57 runs off 105

balls, studded with 8 boundaries, while M Jadeja contributed 41 runs off 68 balls with 4 fours. Skipper

Jayu Jadeja (5) and Opener Hirva V (6) were the only batters sent back to the pavilion.

For J&K, left-arm seamer Sarla Devi and right-arm off-spinner Sandhya Sayal were the only two bowlers

who hit good areas, thus claiming one wicket each.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JKCA has provided all kinds of facilities including

prolonged fitness/coaching/ conditiong camps, besides exposure tours to this team but the team has yet

to deliver.