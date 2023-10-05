Basohli Pashmina, Udhampur’s Kaladi get GI Tag

Jammu Tawi, Oct 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his hearty congratulations to the weavers, producers and families associated with Basohli Pashmina and Kaladi dairy products from Udhampur for getting the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said: “A moment of pride for J&K. Basohli Pashmina & Udhampur Kaladi get Geographical Indication (GI) Tag. It will boost morale of weavers and producers, families associated with Kaladi dairy product. Congratulations to the people of the UT”.

“My sincere gratitude to GoI, Association of producers, NABARD, UT Department and all other stakeholders for their effort to further boost export and to secure the future of thousands of families associated with these two glorious cultural and heritage symbols of J&K UT,” he tweeted