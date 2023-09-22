Baramulla District Sweeps Provincial Handball Championships for Under 14, 17 & 19 Girls

NL Corresspondent

Baramulla, Sept 21: The thrilling week-long inter-district provincial level handball competition for Under 14, 17 & 19 girls culminated today with resounding success and enthusiasm.

The under-19 final witnessed an intense clash between District Baramulla and District Bandipora, with Baramulla emerging as the victorious.

Notably, Baramulla made history by clinching victory in all categories, including under 14, 17 and 19 boys and girls finals, which took place at the indoor stadium of Baramulla.

The winning and runner-up teams were honored with trophies and certificates, celebrating their dedication and achievements. The closing ceremony was attended by Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Baramulla, and Zonal Physical Education Officers of the department.

In recognition of their exceptional efforts, all officials received commendation from DYSSO Baramulla for the seamless execution of this event. Furthermore, Rehbar e Khel teachers and multi-task employees of the department were presented with well-deserved appreciation certificates.