Bank of Baroda introduces theBOBParivar Account for Savings and Current Accounts

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India's leading public sector banks, announced the introduction of the BOB Parivar Account for Savings and Current Accounts. The ‘My Family, My Bank' segment, which has been launched as a part of the Bank's “BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang” festive campaign, groups all the bank accounts belonging to members of a single family under One Family.

While each account will be operated independently by the primary account holder, the maintenance of quarterly average balance (QAB) is recorded at the Group/ Family level, eliminating the need to maintain QABin every single account.Eligible family members for the BOB Parivar Savings Account segment include the spouse, parents, children, parents-in-law, daughter-in-law and/or son-in-law.

The BOB Parivar Current Account Segment is open to proprietorship, partnership, LLP and Pvt. Ltd. companies, which are group companies or sister concerns.Both the BOB Parivar Savings Account and the BOB Parivar Current Account segments come in three distinct variants – Diamond, Gold and Silver – with varying Pooled Quarterly Average Balance (PQAB) requirements (For Savings Accounts – Diamond: Rs 5 lakh & above; Gold: Rs 2 lakh & above; Silver: Rs 50,000 & above; For Current Accounts – Diamond: Rs 10 lakh & above; Gold: Rs 5 lakh & above; Silver: Rs 2 lakh and above) and associated benefits. Speaking on the occasion, ShriRavindra Singh Negi, Chief General Manager – Retail Liabilities & NRI Business, Bank of Barodasaid, “We are delighted to introduce the BOB ParivarAccount for our Savings and Current Accountholders.

By grouping together individual accounts of a single family or associatedcompanies, our customers willbe greatly rewarded with superior benefits, which are normally provided in accounts maintaining higher balances. In the BOB ParivarAccount segment, all individual family members will gain from the overall balances maintained together. Here there is no requirement to maintain individual Quarterly Average Balance for each account, thus enhancing the overall banking experience.

As a bank with a 115 year history, we are privileged to have generationsfrom the same family bank with us and the ‘My Family, My Bank' concept will further strengthen and deepen their relationship with Bank of Baroda.”