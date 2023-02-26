Bank Guard Injured In Terrorist Attack In Pulwama Succumbs

SRINAGAR, Feb 26: A Bank Security Guard who was earlier injured after being shot at by terrorists at Achan area of Litter hamlet in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has succumbed to his injuries. An official said that terrorists fired upon a bank security guard in which he received injuries. He was immediately shifted to district hospital Pulwama for treatment where he was declared dead. The slain has been identified as Sanjay Pandit, son of Kashi Nath Pandit, a resident of of Achan, Pulwama. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.