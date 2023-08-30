Bank account with Rs 1.25 Cr of a drug peddler seized in Sopore

Srinagar, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir Police freezes the bank account containing Rs 1.25 Cr of a notorious drug trafficker under the provision of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the Police district of Sopore.

Police said on Tuesday said on August 29, 203 Police Station Bomai of Police District Sopore while investigating in case FIR No. 26 of 2023 U/Ss. 8/22 of the NDPS Act in which one notorious drug trafficker identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat a resident of Umerabad HMT Srinagar was arrested and found in conscious possession of 350 Bottles of Codeine Phosphate (of 100 ml each).

Bank Accounts of said accused person in which Rs. 1,25,06,377.10 was ordered to be freezed/attached and forfeiture proceedings was taken up with the Competent Authority, New Delhi in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VA of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The property (in the form of bank balance) has been illegally acquired from the income earned through drug trafficking & is of recent origin and does not commensurate with the sources of the income of the accused, police said.

It is worth to mention that said accused person was previously also found to have been involved in case FIR No. 337/2013 U/Ss. 8/22 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Parimpora; FIR No. 92/2020 U/Ss. 8/21, 22 & 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Ram Munshibagh Srinagar; and FIR No. 121/2015 U/Ss. 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Sumbal.

The investigation in the case FIR No. 26 of 2023 U/Ss. 8/22 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Bomai is still in progress, police added.