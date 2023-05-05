Back to village a hoax, allege Bijbehara residents

‘No progress shown by any department on ground'

Jahangeer Ganaie

Srinagar, May 04 (KNO): The residents of Hassanpora village in Bijbehara hamlet of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday alleged that back to village and gram sabha programmes are hoaxes as almost all departments have failed to show any progress on ground.

The residents of the area told Kashmir News Observer, that every year they have been submitting the list of priority works needed to be done in the area but none among them is being done on the ground.

Mansoor Ahmad, a local resident termed back to village and gram sabha programmes a scam as according to him collective benefit works are repeatedly rejected.

“It is just a photoshoot for what officials have been assembling at a particular place but the real motive is never being achieved,” he said. “We have repeatedly requested the government in these programmes to provide potable water, enhance power infrastructure and repair roads in the area but no attention is being directed towards it.”

Locals said that if these programmes are successful then the government must show us a single percent progress of any department in the area.

“It is just wastage of time, photoshoot and wastage of money as almost all departments have failed to show any progress as the same demands were repeated in the last three or four years and not even a single demand was met,” they said.