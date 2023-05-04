Azad calls on J&K Lt Governor!

Srinagar, May 04: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former Chief Minister of J&K and Chairman, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan Srinagar today.

Azad discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters with regard to the development of Jammu Kashmir and the welfare of the people.

This is the first visit of Azad to Raj Bhawan since the day Manoj Sinha was appointed Lt Governor of J&K Union Territory.

The observers in anticipation attributed political significance to Azad's visit to Raj Bhawan that too at Srinagar before the scheduled upcoming G-20 Meet in Kashmir. Azad has never met the Lt Governor at Jammu despite the former spending a substantial period of time at Jammu in the formation of his new political outfit DPAP.