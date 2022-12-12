Ayeera Chisti became the 1st female athlete from J&K to win a medal

Nl Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 12: Ayeera Chishti, known as the ‘golden girl’ of the J&K Wushu martial art, made history by being the first female

Wushu competitor from J&K to take home a medal at the World Junior Wushu Championship.

Ayeera Chishti won the bronze medal for India at the 8th Junior Wushu World Championship, which was held in Indonesia,

opening a new chapter in the history of Wushu martial arts in J&K.

Ayeera previously became the first woman from J&K to be chosen for the World Junior Wushu Championship, and now that she

has won a medal, she has elevated her status even further.

Ayeera defeated a Macau rival in the quarterfinal (china). Ayeera fell to Malak Ossama of Egypt in the semifinals after a

competitive match that was decided on point differential. She was forced to accept the bronze medal.

Ayeera won the gold medal for India at the International Wushu Championship in Georgia before competing in the World

Championship.

Ayeera has been winning medals on regular basis at the National level and has been part of various National level camps as

well.

Ayeera was selected for the World Championship during the selection process conducted by the Wushu Association of India in

Meerut. Ayeera also bagged a medal in the Wushu National Women’s League held in J&K.

Terming it a great achievement and a proud moment for him, Ayeera’s father Rais Chisti said,” It is a proud moment for me and

my whole family. I am really proud of my daughter who is first ever girl from J&K to bag a medal in the World Championship”.

“She has already proven her mettle at the National and International levels. This was a bigger stage and she proved her talent at

this level as well” Ayeera’s father said.