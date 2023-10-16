Award winner journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal dies

Srinagar, Oct 15: Renowned poet, writer and senior journalist of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Khayal died at his Rawalpora home here on Sunday.

Khayal, who won a national award for his book “Gashik Minaar,” breathed his last Sunday morning, reports said. He was also the Chief editor of a weekly Voice of Kashmir and authored 30 books in Kashmiri, Urdu and English.

Khayal was the winner of the Sahitya Akademi Award (1975) but he returned it as a mark of protest against the growing intolerance in the country in 2015.

Khayal also represented a number of Indian and foreign news agencies.

Khayal has also been honored with the Academy Award (1974), and got more than one dozen awards for his meritorious contribution in the fields of literature and journalism spanning six decades.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member Parliament Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound grief over the demise of noted Journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal.

In his condolence message, Farooq said, Khayal's passing away has saddened me. He has left an indelible mark on literary circles of Kashmir as an eminent writer, journalist and translator.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family and numerous fans. May Almighty elevate his stations in Jannat”, Farooq said.

“I am deeply grieved to learn about the demise of noted poet, essayist and Sahitya Academy Awardee Ghulam Nabi Khayal”, Vice president Omar Abdullah said and added “Kashmir's illuminating star with a wisdom of past and present has set”.

He said Khayals' demise marks an end of a long life of service inspired by the ideals nobly conceived and actively pursued and will be remembered for generations to come.

Prominent political leaders including Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed their grief over the death of the prolific writer. He described Khayal as one who revolutionised the literary field with his writings which reflected the different facets of the society and also touched some otherwise untouched realities of the times.

“The demise of Khayal has created a void in the literary field and it'll take much time for us to find someone like him”, Bukhari said on X.