AVV’s World Centre of Excellence on Landslides receives IPL-KLC award for success

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's World Centre of Excellence on Landslides has received the esteemed International Program on Landslides, Kyoto Landslide Consortium (IPL-KLC) Award for Success at the 6th World Landslide Forum recently held at the historic Palazzo deiCongressi in Florence, Italy. This recognition celebrates Amrita's exceptional contributions and accomplishments in the field of landslide research.

This recognition comes in the light of the University being again conferred with the title of “World Centre of Excellence on Landslide Risk Reduction (WCoEs)” for the 3rd time in a row by the International Programme on Landslides (IPL). The university will hold the title till 2026.

Dr. Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Director of Amrita Centre for Wireless Networks and Applications, was present to receive the award along with a cash prize of $3,000. The accolade acknowledges the institution's outstanding projects within IPL, assessed based on their impactful activities over the past three years.

While accepting the award, Dr. Ramesh said, “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the IPL-KLC Award for Success on behalf of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's World Centre of Excellence on Landslides. This recognition is a testament to the collective dedication and hard work of our entire team and the institution as a whole. The rigorous evaluation process conducted by the IPL-KLC selection committee underscores the significance of our contributions in the field of landslide research. This award is not just for me but for the collaborative spirit that drives our institution's commitment to excellence. Our paper's acknowledgment in the esteemed Landslide journal reinforces its impact and highlights the strides we are making in advancing knowledge and technologies for landslide risk reduction. We are inspired to continue our efforts in making meaningful contributions to this critical area of research.”

From this comprehensive assessment, the selection committee designated Amrita's publication, “Landslide Early Warning Systems: Requirements and Solutions for Disaster Risk Reduction, India,” authored by Dr. Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Dr. Hemalatha Thirugnanam, Balmukund Singh, M. Nitin Kumar, and Divya Pullarkatt, as a significant outcome of their IPL project, leading to this prestigious recognition.