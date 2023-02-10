AVV signs MoU with L&T EduTech

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked the 5th Best University in India in the 2022 NIRF Ranking’s Department of Civil Engineering, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) EduTech, to offer B.Tech in Civil Engineering to aspiring students who will benefit from the experiential learning co-taught by the University and L&T experts. The collaboration will also facilitate the students to access the advanced course materials curated by the industry experts, and subsequently, qualify the students to take up internships at L&T. The MoU signed recently, between Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and L&T EduTech for experiential learning, is in a bid to prepare the B.Tech Civil Engineering students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to have a better understanding of the industry requirements, gain hands-on experience in the construction industry and fully ready to address future technology challenges and be industry-ready and employable. Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean – Faculty of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham remarked that “This collaboration is a great step towards bridging the Academia-Industry gap and will ensure that Amrita students are ready to tackle technology challenges.

Amrita students can register on the L&T-supported talent exchange platform as part of the collaboration. This site is intended to serve as the industry’s entry point for finding students with specific skill sets for their projects.

Once more, this raises the likelihood that Amrita students will be hired immediately after graduation”. Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan further accentuated that with the recent push in infrastructure development by the Government, Amrita students can contribute positively towards the Nation’s sustainable development.

Understanding the gap between academia and pragmatic knowledge, and calling the graduates to draw attention to upskilling, Er. Febin M F, Head-College Connect Business at L&T said “Modern surveying techniques are a great way to show how different college-level skills are from those needed in the workplace.

The methods such as the chain survey, theodolite, and plane table demand a sizable crew and are labour-intensive. Industries use cutting-edge methods like drone surveying to determine the same parameters obtained using traditional tools effortlessly with minimum workforce”.