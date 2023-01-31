AVV calls for applications for AMET 2023 before Feb 15

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham ranked 5th Best Overall University by NIRF 2022 offers MBA programmes at Amrita School of Business in Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Kochi campuses. The university conducts the Amrita MBA Entrance Test (AMET), and the last course application date is 15th Feb 2023. AMET will be a computer-based test. The national level online entrance test will be held on 25th Feb and 5th March 2023 across 40 centres in India. Candidates having a UG degree (10+2+3 Pattern), recognized by AIU (Association of Indian Universities) with a minimum 50% aggregate in 10th, 12th and UG c are eligible to apply Students in their final year can also apply subject to the completion of their examinations and viva-voce, if any, before June 30, 2023. The entrance test will be of 150 minutes conducted in computer-based mode for a total of 100 marks (03 marks for correct answer & -1 mark for the wrong answer). There will be 25 questions from four sections: verbal reasoning & language comprehension, data interpretation & analysis, general knowledge of Indian & global scenarios, and quantitative aptitude.

Amrita School of Business has a track record of 100% placement over the years and offers 100% placement to the students with the highest CTC of 19.17 LPA in 2022.