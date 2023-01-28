Avoid NH-44, Use alternate routes on Jan 28: Traffic Police

Srinagar, Jan 27: To ensure smooth passage to the commuters, the traffic police Srinagar here have issued fresh advisory in wake of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 28.

According to the advisory issued by Traffic Police, it has asked motorists to avoid NH- 44 from peaks towards Galandar and has asked vehicles to use the old route from Panthachowk- Sempora- Pampore for journey towards Anantnag.

“Motorists intending to travel to Pulwama should use Pohru- BK Pora road. The vehicular traffic will be allowed to move on NH-44 only after the Yatra reaches truck terminal Panthachowk,” reads the advisory.

The traffic advisory issued has requested the general public and tourists to adopt alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience, however, it has asked that medical emergencies will be facilitated