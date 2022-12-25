Avinash among 5 Jammuites to feature in IPL 2023

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: Five players from Jammu division

are set to feature in IPL 2023 but not a single cricketer

from Kashmir could get through during the auction.

The players which were bought in auction on Friday in

Kochi include Vivrant Sharma who was brought by

SunRisers Hyderabad on Rs 2.6 crore, Avinash Singh for

Rs 60 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

and Yudvir Singh for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Lucknow

Supergiants while Umran Malik and Abdul Samad were

retained by SunRisers Hyderabad.

As many as 21 cricketers from Jammu & Kashmir were

included in the Indian Premier League 2023 Player

Auction but all players from the Kashmir division went

unsold in the auction.

J&K players who were in the IPL 2023 auction list include

Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid

Mushtaq, Yudhvir Charak, Basit Bashir, Rasikh Dar,

Waseem Khanday, Avinash Singh, Aman Sharma, Fazil

Makaya, Ateev Saini, Shahrukh Dar, Lone Muzaffar, Auqib

Dar, Asad Jamil Ahmed, Aashish Bhatt, Gourav Koul,

Rajeev Singh, Mohd Wasim and Sampark Gupta.

The biggest surprise in the pick up is 24-year-old fast

bowler Singh Avinash from Jammu. He hasn’t played any

level of domestic cricket but it is being said that he is a

bowler from Umran Malik’s league.

Avinash’s entry to the IPL is a surprise to every cricket

follower in J&K as he is lesser known for everyone but it is

being said that he has impressed the RCB franchise with

raw pace during trials which were held in Jammu.

Sukhansh, younger brother of Avinash told KNO said that

Avinash was fond of cricket since his childhood and was

spending most of his time playing the game.

He said that instead of attending school he was spending

time playing cricket and joined a local academy for

training.

He has recently completed his graduation and is bowling

with a speed of over 150 KPH which impressed RCB and

we are sure that he will play for India.

His father said that he is very happy that his son has

reached this position and “we are hopeful that he is going

to prove his mettle as he is very talented”.

Vimla Devi, his mother told that his son's dream has come

true as since childhood he was following his dream to

become a cricketer.

"We are very happy over his selection and are hopeful that

he will perform well in the upcoming event", she said.

Yudvir Singh Charak whose ancestors are from Rajouri

and now living in Roop Nagar Jammu from last five

decades was bought by the Lucknow Supergiants in the

players' auction for a price of INR 20 lakh.

Talking to us, Yudvir said that as all players were together

as they are currently busy with Ranji trophy and he was a

little nervous when his name was taken up during auction,

however, he feels happy after getting selected in IPL.

“I have been interested in cricket since my childhood but

support from my family wasn't too good. I continued to

play cricket whenever I got time. In 2016, my friend

Deepak told me that you are talented and you should go

for trials for under 19 selection and fortunately I got

selected,” he said.

He said since then he has played at various levels

including Mushtaq Ali, Ranji trophy and others from

Hyderabad side.

“If I get an opportunity in playing 11, I will try to prove my

mettle. The aim of my life is to get space on the national

side and make the whole nation proud with my

performance,” Yudvir said.

Meanwhile, Vivrant Sharma said, “If I get an opportunity in

playing 11, I will try to prove my mettle and will try to

perform in all 3 departments be it bowling, batting or

fielding”.

Since years he has been practicing in M A stadium

Jammu along with Samad, Umran Malik and others and

this year he played very well wherever he got opportunity

and will try to continue that in the coming IPL, he said

adding, Yuvraj Singh is his ideal cricketer.

He said that his message to the youth of Jammu and

Kashmir will be whatever sport they are choosing, choose

it fully and dedicate themselves completely to get their

dreams fulfilled.

Before these five, Parvaiz Rasool, Rasikh Salam,

Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav were picked

up by teams but a few of them didn't get any matches to

play.