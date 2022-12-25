Avinash among 5 Jammuites to feature in IPL 2023

Jammu Tawi, Dec 24: Five players from Jammu division
are set to feature in IPL 2023 but not a single cricketer
from Kashmir could get through during the auction.
The players which were bought in auction on Friday in
Kochi include Vivrant Sharma who was brought by
SunRisers Hyderabad on Rs 2.6 crore, Avinash Singh for
Rs 60 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
and Yudvir Singh for base price of Rs 20 lakh by Lucknow
Supergiants while Umran Malik and Abdul Samad were
retained by SunRisers Hyderabad.
As many as 21 cricketers from Jammu & Kashmir were
included in the Indian Premier League 2023 Player
Auction but all players from the Kashmir division went
unsold in the auction.
J&K players who were in the IPL 2023 auction list include
Shubham Khajuria, Vivrant Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Abid
Mushtaq, Yudhvir Charak, Basit Bashir, Rasikh Dar,
Waseem Khanday, Avinash Singh, Aman Sharma, Fazil
Makaya, Ateev Saini, Shahrukh Dar, Lone Muzaffar, Auqib
Dar, Asad Jamil Ahmed, Aashish Bhatt, Gourav Koul,
Rajeev Singh, Mohd Wasim and Sampark Gupta.
The biggest surprise in the pick up is 24-year-old fast
bowler Singh Avinash from Jammu. He hasn’t played any
level of domestic cricket but it is being said that he is a
bowler from Umran Malik’s league.
Avinash’s entry to the IPL is a surprise to every cricket
follower in J&K as he is lesser known for everyone but it is
being said that he has impressed the RCB franchise with
raw pace during trials which were held in Jammu.
Sukhansh, younger brother of Avinash told KNO said that
Avinash was fond of cricket since his childhood and was
spending most of his time playing the game.
He said that instead of attending school he was spending
time playing cricket and joined a local academy for
training.
He has recently completed his graduation and is bowling
with a speed of over 150 KPH which impressed RCB and
we are sure that he will play for India.
His father said that he is very happy that his son has
reached this position and “we are hopeful that he is going
to prove his mettle as he is very talented”.
Vimla Devi, his mother told that his son's dream has come
true as since childhood he was following his dream to
become a cricketer.
"We are very happy over his selection and are hopeful that
he will perform well in the upcoming event", she said.
Yudvir Singh Charak whose ancestors are from Rajouri
and now living in Roop Nagar Jammu from last five
decades was bought by the Lucknow Supergiants in the
players' auction for a price of INR 20 lakh.
Talking to us, Yudvir said that as all players were together
as they are currently busy with Ranji trophy and he was a
little nervous when his name was taken up during auction,
however, he feels happy after getting selected in IPL.
“I have been interested in cricket since my childhood but
support from my family wasn't too good. I continued to
play cricket whenever I got time. In 2016, my friend
Deepak told me that you are talented and you should go
for trials for under 19 selection and fortunately I got
selected,” he said.
He said since then he has played at various levels
including Mushtaq Ali, Ranji trophy and others from
Hyderabad side.
“If I get an opportunity in playing 11, I will try to prove my
mettle. The aim of my life is to get space on the national
side and make the whole nation proud with my
performance,” Yudvir said.
Meanwhile, Vivrant Sharma said, “If I get an opportunity in
playing 11, I will try to prove my mettle and will try to
perform in all 3 departments be it bowling, batting or
fielding”.
Since years he has been practicing in M A stadium
Jammu along with Samad, Umran Malik and others and
this year he played very well wherever he got opportunity
and will try to continue that in the coming IPL, he said
adding, Yuvraj Singh is his ideal cricketer.
He said that his message to the youth of Jammu and
Kashmir will be whatever sport they are choosing, choose
it fully and dedicate themselves completely to get their
dreams fulfilled.
Before these five, Parvaiz Rasool, Rasikh Salam,
Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav were picked
up by teams but a few of them didn't get any matches to
play.