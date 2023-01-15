Avalanches hit Gurez areas, fresh warnings

Gurez, Jan 14: A workshop of Megha Engineering and

Infrastructure Limited was damaged after a snow

avalanche hit Sarbal area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal

district on Saturday. A separate avalanche has also hit a

village in Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's

Bandipora district; however, no damage has been

reported.

An official told that an avalanche hit Sarbal area today,

damaging a workshop near the Tunnel project being

executed by MEIL.

He said the workshop has been partially damaged;

however, there has been no loss of life or injury reported

in the incident.

He also said labourers working at the construction site

will be shifted to a safer place. “We have already shifted

some labourers from there and the remaining will also

be shifted.”

Notably, this is the second avalanche in the area in the

last two days. On January 12, two labourers died after

an avalanche hit near the project site.

Meanwhile, an official said that a snow avalanche hit

Jurniyal village of Tulail today. However, there was no

loss of life or property during this incident, he said.

Meanwhile, the administration has issued a fresh

avalanche warning saying, "Avalanche with medium

danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over

Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda,

Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Punch, Ramban, Reasi in next 24

hours. Public is advised to avoid venturing along these

areas," it added.

It also said that an avalanche with a low danger level is

likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag,

Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. On

Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila

pass in the Sonamarg and left two labourers dead.