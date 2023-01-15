Avalanches hit Gurez areas, fresh warnings

Gurez, Jan 14: A workshop of Megha Engineering and
Infrastructure Limited was damaged after a snow
avalanche hit Sarbal area of Kashmir’s Ganderbal
district on Saturday. A separate avalanche has also hit a
village in Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's
Bandipora district; however, no damage has been
reported.
An official told that an avalanche hit Sarbal area today,
damaging a workshop near the Tunnel project being
executed by MEIL.
He said the workshop has been partially damaged;
however, there has been no loss of life or injury reported
in the incident.
He also said labourers working at the construction site
will be shifted to a safer place. “We have already shifted
some labourers from there and the remaining will also
be shifted.”
Notably, this is the second avalanche in the area in the
last two days. On January 12, two labourers died after
an avalanche hit near the project site.
Meanwhile, an official said that a snow avalanche hit
Jurniyal village of Tulail today. However, there was no
loss of life or property during this incident, he said.
Meanwhile, the administration has issued a fresh
avalanche warning saying, "Avalanche with medium
danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over
Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda,
Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Punch, Ramban, Reasi in next 24
hours. Public is advised to avoid venturing along these
areas," it added.
It also said that an avalanche with a low danger level is
likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag,
Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. On
Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila
pass in the Sonamarg and left two labourers dead.