Avalanche warning issued to 8 districts in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 20: The authorities on Thursday issued avalanche warming to 8 districts of Jammu and Kashmir amid inclement weather conditions.

According to a communique, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority said avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2400 to 3200 metres above sea level in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

The communique also reads that avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2800 metres in Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders,” it reads.