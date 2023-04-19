Avalanche warning issued in six districts

Jammu Tawi, Apr 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority Wednesday issued avalanche warning in six districts of the Union territory, officials said.

Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur 3,000 to 3,500 metres above the sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Baramulla districts in the next 24 hours, the officials of the Authority said.

Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,800 metres over Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours, they said. People living in these districts are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, they said. Many areas in the higher reaches of J-K received fresh snowfall over the past 48 hours, while plains were lashed by rains.