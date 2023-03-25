Avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu Kashmir

Jammu Tawi, Mar 24: An avalanche, of low-danger level, is likely to occur above 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level over several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority warned on Friday.

The avalanche is likely to occur above seal level over Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Kupwara, Poonch, Ramban, Reasi, Anantnag, and Kulgam.

The authority advised the people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas till further orders.