Avalanche warning in 5 Distts of J&K

SRINAGAR, Mar 03

Authorities on Friday issued an avalanche warning in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the coming 24 hours, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) Friday issued a “low danger” avalanche level warning for the people living above 3500 metres above sea level over Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu division in the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2500 metres over north Kashmir districts of Bandipora, and Kupwara and central Kashmir district of Ganderbal in the next 24 hours.

People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.