Auto Expo saw a turnout of 6,36,743 visitors: SIAM chief

Jammu Tawi: “Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 successfully concluded today on 18th January 2023.

The Show saw a turnout of 6,36,743 visitors, which is the highest ever visitor turnout at Auto Expo, said

Vinod Aggarwal, president of the SIAM. The entire Show revolved around Sustainable Mobility and

Decarbonisation with thrust on 5 specific initiatives namely ‘Surakshit Safar’ focusing on Road Safety ;

‘Jaivik Pahal’ for promotion of Bio-Fuel Vehicles ; ‘Vidyutikaran’ focusing on Electrification of Vehicles ;

‘Chakriyata’ focusing on Recycling of Vehicles and ‘Gas Gatishilta’ focusing on Gas Mobility.”

Vinod Agarwal, President SIAM along with Rajesh Menon, Director General SIAM visited the

Cartist Zone, wherein they witnessed automobile artworks and sustainable furniture from automobile

scrap. The futuristic exhibition areas like ethanol pavilion showcased the automobile industry vision and

journey towards green mobility along with some other attraction which included showcase from various

design and engineering colleges where they displayed 3D clay designs of futuristic automobiles.

Additionally, students were seen developing live 2D and 3D designs at their respective pavilions.The

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 also featured a Vintage Car Zone, which has been another enticing

attraction for visitors where they can witness classic cars, such as Morris Minor – Series MM, Fait 1100,

Ford – GPW, BMW E 30 3161, Mercedes Benz W115, Fait Topolino 500B etc.In addition, the Surakshit

Safar Pavilion hosted activities such as live Nukkad Natak performances and Drawing competitions, in

which students from various schools participated.