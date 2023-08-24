Auto Appeal System Ushers A Wave Of Accountability, Transparency And Zero Tolerance To Corruption

SRINAGAR, Aug 24: With the on-boarding 300 online services on the Auto Appeal System (AAS), for ensuring time bound delivery of citizen centric services, Jammu and Kashmir has become the first UT to launch the auto escalation mechanism in the country.

In order to achieve this objective, the J&K Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA) has been amended to bring online services under its ambit. The AAS automatically triggers an appeal to appellate authorities when the specified timelines for availing services under the Act are breached. This mechanism has helped to enforce compliance for time bound delivery of e-services.

Commenting regarding its utility Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta stated that this is a significant milestone in the digital journey of J&K which will go a long way in bringing about efficiency, transparency, accountability and curbing corrupt practices. The Chief Secretary, J&K impressed upon all the designated authorities and officers to monitor the appeals and dispose them in a time bound manner.

The key services offered in digital mode include the issuance of certificates such as category, income, property, character, and legal heir certificates, birth and death certificates, attestation of mutations, domicile certificates, obtaining fard and revenue extracts etc.

Other important services being offered include issuance of job cards under MGNREGA, acquiring water connection, obtaining marriage assistance or financial aid under Ladli Beti or pensions, street vending (Rehri) licenses and obtaining credit cards for artisans and weavers.

The Chief Secretary further stated that the AAS would enforce discipline amongst both government officials and applicants. The system will keep track of the stipulated timelines for service delivery and has provisions for imposing penalties for failing to comply with the provisions of the PSGA.

As on date, 22,305 appeals have been triggered by the AAS to the appellate authorities after non delivery of services by the designated authority within the specified timeline. 5833 appeals have been disposed of by the appellate authorities and fines are being imposed on officers for wilful delays. The system is digitally empowering people like never before.

Monitoring of AAS is being done by the Committee constituted by the General Administration Department headed by Sh. Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department so that the AAS functions totally online with no human intervention. Facilities for SMS alerts and virtual hearing by appellate authorities are being worked out and shall shortly be provided to the applicants as well as the authorities.