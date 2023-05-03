SRINAGAR : Australian Ambassador Shri Barry O'Farrell and Second Secretary Shri Jack Taylor met with Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha to discuss a range of issues here at Raj Bhawan. The meeting discussed development in J&K and investment opportunities in the Union Territory particularly in horticulture and food processing sector. Discussions also focused on areas of interest, including technology, renewable energy, and tourism. The Lt Governor highlighted the importance of the upcoming G-20 summit in Srinagar as an opportunity to showcase the region's economic potential and ongoing efforts to enhance international investment. The discussions also touched upon bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Australian Ambassador Barry O'Farrell calls on Lt Governor
