Audit Diwas Celebrations Continue: Sporting events organised by AG Office Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar Nov 23: During the ongoing Audit Diwas-2023 celebrations, Cricket and Football matches were organised today at TRC Cricket Ground and Synthetic Turf TRC respectively. Reknown cricketers Shri Abid Nabi, and Shri Sami-Ul-Allah Beigh, Shri Bashir Ahmad Malik, President District Football association, Shri Majid Dar, Coach / Educator and Shri Subramanyam, Chief Technical Officer, Football Federation of India were the guests on the occasion.

The Cricket Match was played between Pr. Accountant General (Audit), team V/s Pr. Accountant General, (Accounts & Entitlements) that ended up with Accounts team winning the competition by 34 runs. Shri Manish scored 95 runs and was declared Man of the Match. In another sporting event, a friendly football match was played between PAG-XI and SFA. The match was won by SFA by 1-0 and Shri Asif Asli from SFA was declared Man of the Match.

Earlier on 22 November, Volleyball and Badminton matches were played at Centaur Lake view Hotel. In Volleyball, Audit team were the winners by defeating A&E team. The Badminton final was won by Shri Charanjibi Sharma of PAG (Audit), by defeating Shri Anoop Mangotra of PAG (A&E), Office.

Table Tennis was won by Shri Omar Alam, by defeating Shri Shabir Ahmad Digoo of PAG (A&E). Chess and Carom Competitions were also held in which more than 60 players participated. Shri Sourab Ranga of PAG (Audit) defeated Shri Nazir Ahmad Zargar of PAG (A&E). Carom competition was won by Shri Shakir Ahmad of PAG (Audit) in Men's Final and Ms. Ifshan Mustafa of PAG (A&E) won the Women's Final.