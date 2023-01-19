AU Small Finance Bank introduces menstrual leaves for women employees

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest Small Finance Bank, today joined the list of Indian firms that offer

menstrual leave policy for its women employees. Besides, the bank also announced ‘AU Forever Pass’ an industry first initiative

for exiting employees.’Diversity & Inclusion’ are at the heart of AU Bank’s operations and with the menstrual leave policy the

bank aims at building an inclusive workplace for women by offering them one day of additional paid leave every month under

the menstrual leave policy, over and above the approved leaves. The policy will be actioned from February 2023. Speaking on

the purpose behind introducing these revolutionary employee centric initiatives, Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small

Finance Bank, said, “Under our ethos of ‘badlaav’ we are working towards bringing progressive changes within our organisation

to make it more supportive and inclusive for everyone. The culture of a workplace can only be regarded as fully inclusive if it

appreciates the needs of its varied workforce including women and even exiting employees. Employee-centric policies, such as

the Menstrual Leaves can pave the way towards building a friendly professional environment for women seeking to enter the

workforce, through sensitising the organisation. Similarly, ‘AU Forever Pass’ is introduced to honour the contribution of our

employees who leave our organization due to personal exigencies or professional aspirations. In this journey of ‘badlaav’, we

will continue to march ahead holding hands with all our employees.”Further Vivek Tripathi, Head of HR, AU Small Finance

Bank, added, “During and post-pandemic AU Bank has taken many initiatives to make the workplace safe and healthy for its

employees.