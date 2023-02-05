Attacks on KPs are attacks on India’s integrity: LG

Jammu Tawi: Asserting that his administration was sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri Migrant families and PM Package Employees, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits were attacks on the integrity of India.

Strongly refuting Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that KP employees were called as ‘Bikharis’ by him, Sinha said that Rahul’s assertions were completely fabricated and full of lies.

“I have never used such words for anyone in my entire life. My doors are open 24 hours for those who have any problem,” said Sinha, speaking after inaugurating the Special Governance Camp for Kashmiri Migrants at Jagti Colony.

The 12-day long camp at 6 locations is aimed to ensure 100% saturation of Social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants. 18 departments have put up their stalls at the camp including the facilities for enrolment of youth for self employment, skilling and up-skilling.

In his address, the Lt Governor said, Administration is sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri Migrant families and PM Package Employees.

“Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. These attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India. There are a handful of people, who on the behest of the neighboring country are targeting innocent civilians. Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues,” the Lt Governor told the gathering.

The Lt Governor also observed that many PM Package Employees have resumed their duties and the direction has been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.

He also highlighted that almost all the posts under PM Package have been filled and the UT Government has made all the arrangements for construction of 6000 dwellings.

“Except two, the construction is underway on all the sites. I am personally monitoring the progress. By this April, 1200 houses and till December 2700 houses will be ready. All the pending promotions were completed recently. The process of promotion from Non-gazetted to gazetted is going on and I hope that it will be completed by the end of this month,” the Lt Governor said.

He also said that 80% to 85% PM Package employees are posted at district headquarters. Some are posted at tehsil headquarters after the security audit of the areas. We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in remote isolated area, he added.