Atmus Filtration Technologies inaugurates Global Capability Center in India

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in filtration and media solutions, has announced the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Global Capability Center in Pune, India.The opening of the Global Capability Center marks a major milestone for the company in its continued focus to design and manufacture high-performing filtration systems. Building on the over 65 years of experience and continued innovation from Atmus, the Global Capability Center is designed to enhance collaboration and cross-functional learning, and employs advanced analytics to facilitate the development of cutting-edge filtration technologies that adhere to the highest industry standards.“At Atmus, our focus has always been towards advancing technological frontiers and cultivating a culture of innovation – and our new Global Capability Center in India allows us to take the next steps in delivering high-performing, proven solutions to our customers,” said Greg Hoverson, Chief Technical Officer at Atmus.Avani Shah, Atmus India Global Capability Center Leader, emphasized the significance of this investment for the company's growth, stating, “The establishment of the Global Capability Center in India allows Atmus to leverage diverse, highly skilled talent in India while supporting global markets. This strategic investment in the Atmus business in India represents our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence, while strengthening our position as a global frontrunner in the filtration industry.”