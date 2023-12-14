Athletics meet in 8 districts from Dec 15

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 14: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletics Association shall be holding district championships in eight districts of Jammu Division from tomorrow.

A detailed scheduled has been released by the Association for competitions in different age groups of field and track events for already decided age groups.

To begin with, the district Udhampur shall hold the two-day event from tomorrow at Subash Stadium, followed by the Poonch, Jammu, Samba, Reasi, Rajouri, Kathua and Kishtwar.

The events will be conducted in Under-16, Under-18, Under-20 and Senior categories for boys and girls, men and women.

While the district meet at Udhampur shall be held at Subash Stadium from December 15, district Poonch shall host the event at Sports Stadium.

Similarly, the Jammu district event is being organised at University of Jammu from December 23 while Samba district shall host the two-day competition at Sports Stadium, Smailpur from December 24.

At Reasi, the district athletics meet is being held from December 27 at SMVDSB Sports Complex, Katra. Other three districts of Rajouri ( December 29-30, Sports Stadium Rajouri), Kathua (December 30-31, Sports Stadium Kathua) and Kishtwar (December 30-31, Sports Stadium Kishtwar) shall also hold their events following the given schedule and venue, a handout issued by the Association informed.

Further, to facilitate the participants, the Association has appointed contact persons at the district level.

Contact Persons: Poonch, Ravinder Singh (8492916193); Reasi, Rahul Bakshi (7006494842); Jammu, Vinod Bhatia (9419103250),Udhampur, Sunil Sharma (9419160469); Samba, Rajesh Charak (7889428023), Kathua, Bhushan Kumar (6005625284) and Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar (7051056570).