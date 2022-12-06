Athletics meet in 5 districts from Dec 9

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 06: Jammu and Kashmir Athletics Association shall hold district competitions in five districts of Jammu Division starting from

December nine.

To begin with, the two-day district meets at Poonch, Reasi and Kathua shall be held from December nine. The district championship at

Rajouri shall take place on December 11 while competition at district Reasi shall be held on December 10 and December 11.

At all these districts various field and track events shall take place in under-14, under-16, under-18, under-20 and senior boys and girls

categories, a handout issued by the Association here today informed.

At Rajouri, the event shall take place at Sports Stadium and the athletes have been advised to report to Maqbool Lone (7006657071).

Similarly, the competition at Poonch is scheduled to be held at Sports Stadium under the guidance of Ravinder Singh (8492916193).

District Reasi shall hold the event at SMVD Sports Stadium Katra under the supervision of Rahul (7006494842).

At Kathua, the athletics meet shall take place at Sports Stadium under the guidance of Bushan (6005625284).

Those participants at district Samba need to approach Rakesh Charak (8825010618) for the scheduled event at Smailpur Stadium.

Athletes desirous of taking part at district level events have been advised by the Association to report at the respective venues as per the

schedule bringing along DOB certificate and Aadhar Card.